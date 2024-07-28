Short Interest in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expands By 19.3%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Telesis Bio Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. Telesis Bio has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) EPS for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 183.66% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.