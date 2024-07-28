Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Expands By 25.4%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
About Sandfire Resources America
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources America
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.