Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Expands By 25.4%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

About Sandfire Resources America

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.