Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Decreases By 81.4%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 26,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,946. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

