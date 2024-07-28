Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Grows By 167.5%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,427,500 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the June 30th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,348.6 days.

OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

