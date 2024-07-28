Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Grows By 167.5%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,427,500 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the June 30th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,348.6 days.
New Hope Price Performance
OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $4.20.
New Hope Company Profile
