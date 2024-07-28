Short Interest in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Increases By 161.0%

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 161.0% from the June 30th total of 601,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. 195,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.09. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

