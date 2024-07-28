Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Grows By 23.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kering

Kering Trading Up 1.9 %

Kering Company Profile

Kering stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 335,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.