Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Grows By 23.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
