Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Increases By 25.0%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.