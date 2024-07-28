Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 36.3%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Holding Companies news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,637.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

