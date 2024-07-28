Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Increases By 147.7%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cadiz Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

