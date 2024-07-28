Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Increases By 32.0%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 1,361,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.07.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

