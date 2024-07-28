Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 53.6%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 22,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.