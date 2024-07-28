Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Increases By 53.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 22,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.17.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.