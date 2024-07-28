Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declines By 21.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,175 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
