Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Decreases By 37.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.5 days.
Atos Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Atos has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $16.28.
About Atos
