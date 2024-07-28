Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Decreases By 37.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.5 days.

Atos Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Atos has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.