Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Expands By 25.0%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,532. The stock has a market cap of $998.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after buying an additional 3,550,122 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

