Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Expands By 25.0%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,532. The stock has a market cap of $998.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after buying an additional 3,550,122 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
