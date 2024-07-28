Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Decreases By 56.0%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 21.57% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 6,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

