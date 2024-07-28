Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Decreases By 38.4%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

In other Allakos news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 932,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 695,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Allakos has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

