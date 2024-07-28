Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of -352.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.