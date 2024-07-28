Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 148,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.