Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $418.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $349.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $351.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

