Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $386.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $386.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of SHW opened at $349.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.26 and a 200-day moving average of $314.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $351.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

