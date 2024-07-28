Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

