SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 3,119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,124.0 days.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGHHF traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.69. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.34. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.91 and a 12 month high of C$15.61.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
