SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 3,119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,124.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGHHF traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.69. 173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.34. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.91 and a 12 month high of C$15.61.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

