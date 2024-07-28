Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the June 30th total of 255,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 123,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,041. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $275.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday, May 10th.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
Read More
