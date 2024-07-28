Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the June 30th total of 255,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 123,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,041. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $275.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $63,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,442.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $63,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $217,891.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,245 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $572,627. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

