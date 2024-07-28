Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

