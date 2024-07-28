Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.60

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.60 and traded as high as C$22.50. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 104,292 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.63.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Seabridge Gold

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

