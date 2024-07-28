Scotiabank Raises Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$56.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:GCG.A opened at C$43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$966.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.05. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$39.15 and a 1-year high of C$52.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.44%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

