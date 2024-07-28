Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.