SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.
SB Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
