SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.