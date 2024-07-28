Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.74 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1,032.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.50 or 0.04808526 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,832,859,595 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,371,772 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

