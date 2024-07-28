SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 44.8% in July

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNWV remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 873,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

