Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sanlam Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SLLDY traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,725. Sanlam has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.86.
About Sanlam
