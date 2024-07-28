Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sanlam Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLLDY traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,725. Sanlam has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.86.

About Sanlam

Featured Stories

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

