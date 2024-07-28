Sachem Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

