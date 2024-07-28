Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,462 shares of company stock worth $7,206,653. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 439.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 118,675 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.