Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNMD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $675.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.58. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

