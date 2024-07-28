Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBBN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,862,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

