Robert W. Baird Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $200.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $125.68 and a 52 week high of $184.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

