Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.60 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

