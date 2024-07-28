Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,896,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 751,895 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,746,000 after buying an additional 456,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,097. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

