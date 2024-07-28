Revvity (RVTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Revvity to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Revvity has set its FY24 guidance at 4.55-4.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revvity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.