Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. Corporate insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

