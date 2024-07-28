Raydium (RAY) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00003522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $630.57 million and approximately $37.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,566,874 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
