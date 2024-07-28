Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

