Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

