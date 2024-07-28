Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.65 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $210.90. 395,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

