Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,958 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 1,409,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

