Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,857 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.49% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 92,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

