Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 39,582 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,582 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vista Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 200,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.91. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

