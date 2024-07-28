Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 16,044 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,056.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 803,469 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CION Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 313,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 96,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,736. The company has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,210 shares of company stock worth $39,983. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

