Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.63. 379,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

