Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $914,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 685,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,416. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.