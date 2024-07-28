Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $914,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.6 %
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
